Good Morning, Illini Nation: More 2024 offers
Players in the Class of 2024 are just high school sophomores. They won't hit college basketball until the 2024-25 season ... so three years from now. Their recruitments are just beginning, and Illinois' recruiting board is in its infancy for the class.
But said board is also now at double digits after offers in the last week to Peoria Notre Dame wing Cooper Koch and Fort Walton (Fla.) Choctawhatchee forward Asa Newell.
Koch is one of four Illinois natives in the Class of 2024 with an offer along with St. Rita teammates James Brown and Morez Johnson Jr. and Lemont guard Nojus Indrusaitis. Newell, meanwhile, is the Illini's second target in the class from Florida following The Rock School and Gainesville native Ryan Jones Jr. Illinois has also offered St. Louis Christian Academy (Mo.) center John Bol, Montverde Academy (Fla.) ZZ Clark — who is originally from California — Georgia natives Trentyn Flowers and Jahki Howard and Arkansas wing Dallas Thomas.
Koch is the son of former Morton star and Iowa standout J.R. Koch, who was a second round draft pick of the New York Knicks in 1999 and went on to play primarily in Europe. The younger Koch, who played for PND as a freshman in 2020-21, has other offers from several other Big Ten programs. Iowa is involved, of course, and Koch also holds offers from Indiana, Purdue and Wisconsin in addition to Wake Forest, Bradley and Western Illinois.
Newell played somewhat sparingly for Choctawhatchee in 2020-21 as a true freshman. He averaged four points and 1.7 rebounds for the 26-3 Indians, who lost in the championship game of the FHSAA Class 5A state tournament. Newell shot 48 percent overall for the season and 35 percent from three-point range.
Newell has just three other offers, but they're all from high major programs. He is also being recruited by Ole Miss, Georgia Tech and Oklahoma State.
