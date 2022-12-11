Good Morning, Illini Nation: More (and certainly different) national attention
Illinois was the talk of the college basketball world earlier this week after upsetting No. 2 Texas at Madison Square Garden. Big win. National stage. Everybody talking about it.
Everything you could want as a basketball program.
Illinois was back in the conversation Saturday afternoon. Just for a different reason. Here was some of the response to the Illini's home loss to Penn State:
On Tuesday, Illinois beat Texas at Madison Square Garden.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) December 10, 2022
Today, it lost to Penn State by 15 at home.
Anarchy?
Nope. Just College Basketball.
Penn State whoopin Illinois on the road is pretty damn impressive. Team is skilled and well coached. Now can we get em back in Rec Hall? Best place no one knows about #WeAre— Doug Gottlieb (@GottliebShow) December 10, 2022
My first weekend as the engineer of #TheIllinoisTrain could not have gone more poorly.— Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) December 10, 2022
Timeline of events— Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) December 10, 2022
Gary hates Illinois as he has his entire life because he's a hater: Illinois beats No. 2 Texas
Gary announces he's "driving the Illini train": Illinois loses at home to Penn State by 15
Gary Parrish is no longer welcome in the state of Illinois. https://t.co/KP0YPf7J3F
Four days after beating Texas in the Garden, Illinois falls at home by 15 points to a Penn State team on a two-game losing streak.— Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) December 10, 2022
The Illini are going to be a roller coaster this year.
The parity in College Basketball right now is awesome.— Terrence Oglesby (@T_Oglesby22) December 10, 2022
Illinois has beaten Texas and UCLA on neutral sites and is about to drop one at home to a Penn State team that's best player is a 6'4" power forward.
Lot of different ways to win at this level!
Impressive win for the PSU
Tremendous win for @PennStateMBB on the road @IlliniMBB.— Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) December 10, 2022
The @B1GMBBall is deep!
Penn State showed resilience after the home loss to Michigan State.
Big shots by Andrew Funk.
Illinois must be better defensively if they are going to contend. Being 0-2 in BIG. Not good.
Brad Underwood calls out Terrence Shannon and his team after the game.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 11, 2022
Reaction to Daddy Brad’s comments???https://t.co/lftghP9LnX
