Penn State guard Seth Lundy throws down a dunk in front of Matthew Mayer during the 17th-ranked Illini’s 74-59 loss to the Nittany Lions on Saturday at State Farm Center in Champaign. Mayer finished with 14 points, while Lundy had 16.

Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:

Illinois was the talk of the college basketball world earlier this week after upsetting No. 2 Texas at Madison Square Garden. Big win. National stage. Everybody talking about it. 

Everything you could want as a basketball program.

Illinois was back in the conversation Saturday afternoon. Just for a different reason. Here was some of the response to the Illini's home loss to Penn State:

