Good Morning, Illini Nation: More AP Top 25 movement coming?
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois' three-game winning streak — the first two games of it, at least — has coincided with a rise up the Associated Press Top 25 poll the last two weeks. The Illini fell as far No. 22 after losing consecutive games to Maryland and Ohio State, but rebounded to climb to No. 19 last week after beating Penn State and No. 12 this week after beating Iowa.
There's a chance for another move upward come next Monday. Beating Indiana on Tuesday night in Bloomington, Ind., was a start, but the Illini could theoretically jump back into the top 10 for the first time since early December with a win Saturday against Wisconsin.
Two possible wins this week alone wouldn't necessarily mean a full move back into the top 10. It would be a good starting point — particularly with Wisconsin ranked No. 19 — but Illinois could get an assist from some other teams' misfortunes.
Top 10 teams Oklahoma, Texas, Houston and Villanova have all lost this week, and so has Tennessee, which is ranked No. 11. The door is open for the Illini. All they have to do is beat the Badgers.
And with that, here's a few more tidbits about this week's AP Top 25 as it concerned Illinois:
— I voted the Illini at No. 10 on my ballot. Higher than they wound up, but not the highest vote they received. Both the Kansas City Star's Jesse Newell and Raleigh News & Observer's Luke DeCock had Illinois at No. 6.
— Illinois was on 63 of 64 ballots this week. The lone remaining holdout is WTOP Radio's Dave Preston, who is based out of Washington, D.C. Looking at his ballot for a team he could have possibly dropped and added Illinois, I come up with Kansas. The Jayhawks have more losses (six) than the Illini and half as many top 50 wins (four).
— Of the 63 voters that had Illinois on their ballot, the disparity in where to rank Brad Underwood's team continues. The Illini had at least one vote in 16 of the 25 available spots.
— As an aside, my ballot is the highest ranked per CollegePollTracker.com for the second straight week. Shouts to all my new followers in the St. Bonaventure fan base. While my ballot didn't land among the "most extreme" this week, I had more "extreme picks" than normal. Seven of them, in fact, by voting for Creighton at No. 8, Florida at No. 15, Tennessee at No. 16, Texas Tech at No. 18, Purdue at No. 19, Xavier at No. 24 and the aforementioned St. Bonaventure at No. 25.
