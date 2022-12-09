Good Morning, Illini Nation: More assertive Melendez what Illinois needs
RJ Melendez just missed out on a fourth straight game in double figures after scoring nine points in Illinois' overtime win against Texas in the Jimmy V Classic in New York City. Still, his play down the stretch was vital to the Illini's come-from-behind victory, as he helped propel the comeback in the final minutes of regulation.
After a tough start to his sophomore year, Melendez is averaging 13.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and two steals in his last four games. Closer to what was expected of him heading into the season.
"He's competing," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "He's competing. He's playing to win. Early I thought he was passive and, to be honest, soft. He was not aggressive. Now he's going and grabbing rebounds. His defense (at Maryland), he blocked three shots and bothered another couple. When he plays with assertion and his mindset and his attitude is really good, he's been doing that."
