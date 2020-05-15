Good Morning, Illini Nation: More draft rankings
Another day, another updated NBA draft board. The latest from CBS Sports came out this week, and the draft stock for Illinois' early entrants hasn't changed all that much. Sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu checks in late second round territory at No. 55, but substantially higher than in, say, the ESPN draft board. Freshman center Kofi Cockburn, however, is absent from this draft board like essentially all others.
Here's the thing, though. The NCAA's decision to push back its deadline for early entrants to make a final decision on their draft status to an indeterminate date helps Dosunmu and Cockburn. Mostly Dosunmu. The combine has been postponed, and if Dosunmu can snag an invite and then get some individual workouts with teams, his draft stock could get a bump. None of that was going to happen in the next three weeks, so the NCAA's decision was quite helpful (even if it's going to keep college teams in limbo even longer).
What doesn't help Dosunmu is the fact this year's draft is deep on point guards, which has him ranked 16th at his position. With that in mind, a few more thoughts on the CBS rankings:
— Who would have thought three or four years ago that LaMelo Ball, he of the ridiculous near-halfcourt shots and even more ridiculous father, would be working his way to consensus No. 1 prospect status? His size at the point coupled with his improved skill set and time away from the Ball hysteria in Australia has done him wonders.
— One name that certainly popped on the CBS draft board was Jay Scrubb at No. 30. The JUCO star from John A. Logan in Carterville eschewed his scholarship spot at Louisville to enter the draft. He's a legit shooter/scorer with elite athleticism, but most mocks don't have him in the first round.
— On the point guard front, no love for Nico Mannion. The Arizona freshman checks in at No. 32 on the CBS draft board. Various mocks have him anywhere from the lottery to late first round.
— DePaul forward Paul Reed could be one of the more underrated players in the draft. He's a bit of a freak athlete a 6-foot-9 and averaged 15.1 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.6 blocks this past season.
— Former Illinois recruiting target Kahlil Whitney won't be headed back to college basketball. Even if his draft prospects are slim. Whitney left Kentucky during the 2019-20 season, signed with an agent last month and, is the No. 84 prospect on the CBS board and is not a projected draft pick.
— A few Big Ten standouts find themselves in the bottom 10 of the CBS board. Michigan's Isaiah Livers is at No. 92, Penn State's Lamar Stevens is at No. 94 and Iowa's Luka Garza rounds things out at No. 97. Stevens is out of eligibility, but Livers and Garza should probably find their way back to college hoops.
