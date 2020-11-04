Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Brad Underwood has been, at times, reticent about hyping up his freshmen. Other times? Not so much.
Like at the 2017 Big Ten Media Day where then freshman guard Mark Smith drew a Jason Kidd comparison from the Illini coach. Smith, of course, went on to struggle in what turned out to be his lone season with the Illini and now he's a senior at Missouri.
Perhaps it was that situation that influenced Underwood in not going for it quite that hard when discussing Kofi Cockburn before the 2019-20 season. Of course, at the same time, Underwood was name dropping Steve Nash and Trae Young when discussing newly-signed Andre Curbelo.
Underwood's opinion of Curbelo hasn't lessened in the year since the Puerto Rican point guard signed with the Illini. Underwood continues to think pretty highly of fellow freshmen Adam Miller and Coleman Hawkins, too.
"I should probably protect them more than I’m going to, but they’ve been great," Underwood said. "I’ve never had a group of freshmen that had an ability to learn and listen and compete. They’re all three very, very competitive."
What's stood out about that trio of Illinois freshmen, in Underwood's opinion, is the fact they don't repeat their mistakes. Attacking the game at that level so early in their college careers, he said, is certainly a good sign.
"It’s something we really look forward to paying attention to when practice starts," Underwood said. "Do they make the same mistake over and over and over? This group does not do that. You tell them once, and they make a conscious effort not to do it again. They have enough of an adjustment just getting used to the pace, the physicality. I think they’re all managing that and still growing in that area."
Curbelo, Miller and Hawkins all played at a high level in high school. Curbelo and Miller were state champions at Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) and Morgan Park, respectively. Hawkins played on one of the best teams in the country at Prolific Prep (Calif.). All they were able to do on the court in high school, though, hasn't always been easily translatable at the college level. It's a learning experience.
"They’re having to learn what they can or can’t do, but they’re seeing the game," Underwood said. "That’s really exciting for me."
