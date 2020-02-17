Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:

Miller shows interest in Illinois at an early age 2020 recruit still fully on board for Illini after recent visit

All of my discussion with Class of 2020 Illinois commit Adam Miller didn't make it into the story that ran in the pages of The News-Gazette. That's often the way it works. Not everything fits.

That's where a medium like this comes in handy. Miller shared his thoughts on a few more topics:

On attending the sold-out game against Maryland

This is Illinois. Everybody should be here every night. I feel like there should be no games where there shouldn’t be a sold-out house.

On the Peoria Pipeline

If you check the history, they’re all my brothers. They’re my idols. To be able to play with Da’Monte (Williams) one year — he went down my freshman year (at Peoria Manual). Man, that’s something I really want to do because I didn’t get to learn much from him when he was out. All the history and everything that’s going on is the perfect setup and perfect story for me.

On the recruiting he's doing

I’m trying my hardest. I’ve got Brandon Weston my teammate (at Morgan Park). Hopefully I can get him down here next year. He’s eligible to come. We’re still working. It’s never over. We’re still working, but with what we’ve got right now we’re still so go. Still so good.