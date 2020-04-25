Good Morning, Illini Nation: More from Adam Miller
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Not everything from Adam Miller's signing ceremony made it into the story that ran the next day in The News-Gazette. But that's where a space like this comes in handy. Here's what else the new Illinois guard had to say on Wednesday afternoon:
On Illinois' resurgent season
What I saw from the team this year is they had a lot of pieces. They had Kofi (Cockburn) down in the paint. Kofi was a great big man. Ayo (Dosunmu), he was a closer this year. Ayo did what he had to do. Trent (Frazier) is a knockdown shooter. He plays defense and gets the team hype. My big brother Da’Monte (Williams) is on the team. I’ve been playing with him my whole life and I’ve looked up to him. The team is really a perfect setting for me to go into my college year next year. I’m ready for it.
On how he's staying in shape while social distancing
I’ve been working on my body a lot. I’ve been emphasizing that, working on my body. I’ve been doing a lot of push-ups, planks and doing a lot of stuff with bands. I’ve been staying constant. Cardio is a big thing, so I’ve been trying to keep my cardio up so my game came stay up. Getting up shots. I’m doing the same thing I would be doing if I was in season, but I’m not able to play against other people in scrimmage. I’m really focusing on my game and what I need to get better on.
On recruiting Morgan Park teammate Brandon Weston to Illinois
I’m in his ear daily — a lot — telling him to come. I tell him we played together last year and destroyed the Public League in Chicago. I’m like, ‘You should join me.’ His decision is going to be his decision. I’m not pressuring him to do anything, but, you know, I tell him, ‘If we’re in it together, I feel like it will benefit the both of us.’ I talk to him as a brother. Whatever his decision is, that’s what I’m riding with.
