Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team (or, in this case, a former Illini):
I wound up having a fairly in depth conversation with former Illinois guard Cory Bradford after he was announced as the latest addition to the Illini alumni team House of 'Paign for The Basketball Tournament. Not all of it made it into the pages of The News-Gazette.
On playing in The Basketball Tournament
It’s pretty cool, man. It’s such a cool feeling to have the possibility to suit it up stateside once again. I think that’s probably one of the most special things not only suiting up with some fellow Illini guys but to be able to play ball on U.S. soil again especially at a pretty good highlighted level is pretty special.
On what he knows about his new Illini teammates
Not much, man. I’m familiar with guys, but being overseas it was so difficult getting to catch some Illini games real time. With the time difference depending on where I’m at, it was difficult seeing outside of just highlights. I couldn’t even tell you what years the guys were playing in compared to that short time period after I finished. Especially being in China, you’re looking at a 12, 13, 14-hour difference. Then you need a VPN to actually watch most anything abroad.
This is an opportunity for me to get to know those guys personally and get a chance to compete with them and have some fun and create a strong relationship with them. It’s been a while since I’ve been back to Champaign and been around some other fellow Illini guys. This is definitely a big thing for me — a big opportunity for me.
On Illinois having a TBT team
I always felt it would have been pretty cool to have an Illini team. We’ve had some really good personnel come out of our university. As quiet as it’s kept, we had a lot of big talent to come out of there as well. I think this is a good opportunity to display that and give Illini fans an opportunity to see guys they haven’t seen in a while. A lot of us have been playing overseas, so it gives us an opportunity to compete on a pretty good level and get a chance to have some support from Illini nation.
On his 18-year professional career
I was just going with the flow and enjoying the whole ride and experience. The years just sneak up on you — just like in college. I looked up like, "Wow, I just played four years and it felt like I was only a freshman the year before." My whole goal playing professionally was to play until I was 40, and I was able to sneak an extra year out of it.
I tell people I’m extremely lucky. I had the opportunity to play for a great high school coach and got extremely lucky playing for two wonderful college coaches. I feel I went to the best university in the world, and that helped mold and shape me to the player I’ve become today. That’s the reason I was able to play this long.
