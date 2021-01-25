Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:

Since I spoke with future Illinois guard Luke Goode this past Friday night, his Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead team won the battle of No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the state of Indiana against Lawrence North on Saturday. Goode and the Spartans should now claim the top spot. All of my chat with Goode, of course, didn't wind up in the story that ran in Sunday's News-Gazette.

Here's a few more tidbits:

On playing in mostly empty arenas

It’s been kind of difficult. When you’ve got a team that’s good, usually there’s a big crowd at all the games and sold out games and stuff like that. When you’ve got any type of fans during these times, it’s nice to have them there, but with a team this good and the success we’re having this year, it would definitely be nice to have a full student section and a bunch more people there.

On the fact he's having a senior season at all

I’m super thankful. Luckily our team has all bought into the fact we are in COVID times and tough times. We all have friends outside of basketball and family members outside of basketball, but we came together at the beginning of the season and said, ‘Pick one or two friends outside the basketball group and stick with them the rest of the season.’ Don’t really expand your circle. Hang out with the guys on the team.

On the growth in his game

I think the key was definitely the offseason. This was the first offseason I didn’t play football, so I was really able to get in the gym and work hard on my basketball game. I was able to transform my body as much as possible without being in a college setting. I gained about 15-20 pounds in the offseason. I really got into the gym. Credit to MAC Training. Brett McQuilkin is a great guy. Coach Adam Fletcher and his wife, they somehow know each other. They were actually able to, once I signed in the offseason, to be able to talk and get me on this workout plan. I’ve gained a lot of weight and do what I would do if I was at Illinois. I’m still lifting in season and really trying to get my body to a good place to where I can come in freshman year and definitely contribute.