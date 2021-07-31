Good Morning, Illini Nation: More from Tim Anderson
Brad Underwood and Tim Anderson first spoke about a coaching opportunity at Illinois four-plus years ago after Underwood got the Illini job. The new Illinois coach went a different direction for his initial staff, but the beginnings of a relationship were there.
Anderson's interest in Illinois, though, goes back even further.
"I was a guy that grew up watching Channel 26 going back to Kiwane Garris and Cory Bradford and Frank Williams and Brian Cook and Matt Heldman and Lucas Johnson," Anderson said. "I remember all those guys. I’m pretty much in tune with the culture here. We didn’t have cable where I grew up, so you have certain channels. Channel 26 was a channel that we had. I grew up watching Kiwane Garris, and I wore No. 22 because of him. Dee Brown is also like a little brother to me. Luther Head, we grew up together. I’ve been really, really watching this program grow.
"When I’m at DePaul, I’m always watching Illinois to see how those guys are doing. Also from a competitive standpoint because they’re the state school and we’re the city school. Also just watching how (Underwood) was able to build it here and turn it around and get it going. I’ve always had a spot for the university. This is like a dream job for me. I know a lot of the history here. I’m excited to be a part of it."
