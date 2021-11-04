Good Morning, Illini Nation: More good, more bad
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Five assists and five turnovers for Andre Curbelo in Illinois' first exhibition game against NAIA St. Francis (Ill.) was what seemed to be the perfect example of taking the good with the bad for the Illini sophomore. A "triple-double" against Division II Indiana University (Pa.) in the second exhibition was that idea on steroids.
Curbelo put up 14 points and 12 assists. A terrific line for the 6-foot-1 point guard. The the rest of his "triple-double" was 10 turnovers? Not ideal.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood said that number of turnovers had to be "corrected." He's certainly not wrong. Double-digit turnovers is a problem — regardless of how much good Curbelo also did in Illinois' exhibition win — and Underwood also wasn't thrilled with his point guard's defensive effort either on a night when Trent Frazier barely played and both Da'Monte Williams and Austin Hutcherson were unavailable.
"I hope everybody saw the importance of Da'Monte and Hutch and, obviously, Trent," Underwood said. "Because we sure as hell couldn't guard the ball (against IUP). ... It wasn't (Curbelo's) best performance. Let's just put it that way. We've all seen him be very, very good. That starts in practice. That starts with the culture of doing it every day in practice and finding a consistency there that is good. He'll get there. He's got a lot of pride.
"The 10 turnovers, we'll get that figured out. I've got to help him more. The lack of defense? We've got to go to work there because (IUP) picked on him."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).