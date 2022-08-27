Good Morning, Illini Nation: More late summer bracketology
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm released his late summer projection for the 2023 NCAA tournament this week. The top seeds aren't the least bit surprising, with Gonzaga, UNC, Houston and Kentucky tabbed as the eventual No. 1s.
The latest episode of the @EyeOnCBBPodcast is 27 minutes of @GaryParrishCBS & @DavidWCobb discussing @jppalmCBS's latest projected bracket for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.LISTEN: https://t.co/QEMitsgmGb— Eye On College Basketball Podcast (@EyeOnCBBPodcast) August 27, 2022
The idea for Illinois, of course, is to make it past the second round after earlier-than-ideal exits the past two tournaments. To do so in Palm's projected bracket, the No. 5-seeded Illini will have to knock off Furman and most likely San Diego State before getting a potential rematch with Houston in the Sweet 16.
Furman has put together some solid seasons in the Southern Conference under Bob Richey (no relation, I don't think), but the Paladins haven't made the NCAA tournament since the 1979-80 season. This year's team is the projected SoCon favorite with Wake Forest transfer Carter Whitt joining super seniors and returning leading scorers Mike Bothwell and Jalen Slawson.
There's no Kawhi Leonard on this year's San Diego State team, but the Aztecs do have a legit No. 1 in Matt Bradley, who transferred from Cal last season. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 16.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 2021-22 to go with a 44/40/78 shooting slash. Seattle transfer Darrion Trammell will give SDSU another scorer/playmaker in the backcourt.
