Good Morning, Illini Nation: More mock drafts
We’ve hit the home stretch heading into the 2021 NBA draft. The G League Elite Camp and NBA draft combine are complete. And with the NCAA’s withdrawal deadline passed, the draft field is set. Things can change in the next couple weeks and will continue to change on draft night as the wheeling and dealing with picks really kicks into gear, but here’s a look at where former Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu stands in multiple mock drafts:
Kevin O’Connor, The Ringer — No. 30 Utah Jazz
“Mike Conley will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Losing him would be disastrous considering his importance to the team. … Dosunmu would bring the size to defend larger players on defense, adding versatility and switchability to a team in need of it.”
Jonathan Givony, ESPN — No. 32 New York Knicks (from Detroit Pistons)
Sam Vecenie, The Athletic — No. 30 Utah Jazz
“Simply put, he’s pro-ready and should be able to make an impact early due to his athleticism, vision, defensive ability, length and poise. Having said that, I can tell you there are scouts who are not enamored with him because of his jumper.”
Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated — No. 24 Houston Rockets (from Milwaukee Bucks)
"Dosunmu was one of college basketball’s most productive guards last season, with good size for a ball-handler despite being somewhat stuck between roles. He’s probably not reliable enough to play point guard full time and will need to continue improving his jumper to add value at the two, but he does have the size to match up with bigger wings and offer some lineup versatility.”
Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report — No. 34 Oklahoma City Thunder
Kyle Boone, CBS Sports — No. 26 Denver Nuggets
“His scoring, playmaking and selfless style fit on a Denver team that needs backcourt depth to put next to MVP Nikola Jokic.”
