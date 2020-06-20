Good Morning, Illini Nation: More names to know, Part I
Illinois added 10 new names to its 2022 recruiting board this week. That's 10 new offers. And only a marginal percentage of the number of rising juniors the Illini contacted, per multiple reports, starting Monday (the first date they could do so).
Here's the first batch of names to know that might wind up fully on Illinois' board in the 2022 class with an offer:
Tayshawn Comer
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound point guard was among the top players in Indianapolis in 2019-20. Comer, who helped Cathedral go 18-6 this past season, has offers from Ball State and Miami (Ohio). Currently unranked, Comer put up 15.4 points, five assists, and 3.7 rebounds per game as a sophomore with a 43/35/78 shooting slash line.
D'Ante Davis
Another Indianapolis product, Davis averaged 10.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and two assists for Lawrence North. He'll play next season at Warren Central for his dad, D'Andre Davis Sr., who got the head coaching job earlier this month. D'Ante Davis is a 6-6, 175-pound wing and is ranked as high as a four-star recruit and No. 74 in the 2022 class by 247Sports. He has offers from Butler, Indiana, Louisville, Nebraska, Purdue and Xavier.
Gradey Dick
Dick is a consensus four-star recruit ranked Nos. 32 and 35, respectively, by Rivals and 247Sports. The 6-7, 195-pound wing was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Kansas this past season and averaged 20.4 points, five rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 steals for Wichita Collegiate School. Dick will play at prep power Sunrise Christian Academy in 2020-21. He has offers from Baylor, Creighton, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Texas Tech, Wichita State
Lee Dort
Dort had a monster sophomore season at North Dallas Adventist Academy in Richardson, Texas, putting up 18.4 points, 17.8 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game. The 6-10, 240-pound five-star recruit is ranked No. 10 nationally by 247Sports and No. 16 by Rivals. Dort will play at the Greenhill School in Addison, Texas, next year and holds offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Kansas, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt.
Rylan Griffen
Griffen is another top sophomore out of Texas. The 6-5, 175-pound wing and Richardson, Texas, native is ranked as high as No. 29 in the class by Rivals and is a four-star recruit. Griffen averaged 22 points, five rebounds, and four assists in 2019-20 and boasts offers from Arizona, Arkansas, Baylor, Creighton, DePaul, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech.
C.J. Gunn
Gunn teamed up with Davis at Lawrence North last season and put up 7.1 points and 2.5 rebounds per game while shooting 35 percent from three-point range despite suffering from a torn ligament in his right thumb during the season. The 6-5, 175-pound wing is unranked and has offers from Alabama A&M and Kansas State
Brendan Hausen
Back to Texas we go, with Hausen a three-star recruit out of Amarillo. A 6-5, 180-pound wing, Hausen has offers from Houston, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, TCU, Texas-Arlington, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Troy, Tulsa and Wichita State.
