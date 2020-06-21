Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois added 10 new names to its 2022 recruiting board this week. That's 10 new offers. And only a marginal percentage of the number of rising juniors the Illini contacted, per multiple reports, starting Monday (the first date they could do so).
We resume where we left off Saturday with the second batch of names to know that might wind up fully on Illinois' board in the 2022 class with an offer:
Fletcher Loyer
The younger brother of Michigan State point guard Fletcher Loyer picked up one offer this week from Utah to go with his other offers from Denver, Detroit, Michigan, Nebraska, Purdue, Toledo. A 6-foot-5, 165-pound unranked wing, Loyer averaged 22 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and two steals and shot 48.1 percent from three-point range in 2019-20 at Clarkston (Mich.) High School.
Isaac McKneely
McKneely is another shooter and put up 22 points per game this past season at Poca (W.Va.) High School. The 6-4, 175-pound wing is ranked as a four-star recruit and No. 77 in the 2022 class by Rivals. He has offers from Davidson, Iowa, Kansas State, Liberty, Louisville, Marshall, Maryland, North Carolina State, Robert Morris, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Xavier
Paul McMillan IV
McMillan had a monster first season at Woodward Career Technical High School in Cincinnati, Ohio, after transferring from Hughes High School. The 6-1, 170-pound point guard averaged 31.3 points at Woodward, shooting 55.5 percent from the field, 43.4 percent from three-point range and 80.6 percent at the free throw line. The four-star recruit ranked No. 42 by 247Sports has offers from Cincinnati, Dayton, Louisville, Ole Miss, Purdue, UT Martin and Xavier.
Mark Mitchell
Mitchell was the Eastern Kansas League MVP in 2019-20, putting up 21.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game at Bishop Miege High School. The 6-7, 190-pound wing is ranked as high as a five-star recruit and No. 13 nationally in the '22 class. Mitchell has offers from Arkansas, Kansas, UCLA and Wake Forest.
Arterio Morris
Morris is also a Rivals' five-star recruit and ranked No. 18 in the class. The 6-4, 180-pound point guard and Dallas native had a breakout sophomore season at Kimball High School, averaging 22.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 3.1 steals and 1.1 blocks. He has offers from Arkansas, Houston, Kansas, Oregon, SMU, Stephen F. Austin, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and UCLA.
Joseph Pinion
The Morrilton, Ark., standout is ranked No. 90 in the 2022 class and as a four-star recruit by Rivals. Pinion put up 18.1 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 1.6 spg and 1.3 apg per game as a sophomore and holds offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Central Arkansas, Creighton, DePaul, Kansas, Murray State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oral Roberts, South Alabama and Tulsa.
Shaedon Sharpe
Sharpe, who plays at Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., is ranked as a four-star recruit by both 247Sports and Rivals and rates as high as No. 65 in the class by the former. The 6-4, 180-pound wing is a London, Ont., native and has international experience playing for Team Canada. Sharpe played for Canada in the 2019 FIBA U16 Americas Championship and averaged 13 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
