Good Morning, Illini Nation: More names to know, Part III
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois added 10 new names to its 2022 recruiting board last week. That's 10 new offers. And only a marginal percentage of the number of rising juniors the Illini contacted, per multiple reports, starting last Monday (the first date they could do so).
We resume where we left off Sunday with the third batch of names to know that might wind up fully on Illinois' board in the 2022 class with an offer:
Aidan Shaw
The consensus four-star recruit is ranked as high as No. 44 nationally in the Class of 2022 by 247Sports. Smith, a 6-foot-7, 180-pound wing out of Blue Valley High School in Stillwell, Kan., has offers from Iowa, Kansas State, Missouri, Oklahoma State, TCU, USC, Vanderbilt and Wichita State.
Colin Smith
Smith, who ranks as a four-star recruit and No. 58 in the class by Rivals, is one of the top rising juniors in Texas. The Dallas native attends St. Mark's, which also features 2021 five-star wing Harrison Ingram, who Illinois also recruited. Smith, a 6-7, 198-pound wing, has offers from Baylor, Georgetown, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, SMU, Stanford, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and UCLA.
Cason Wallace
Speaking of top rising juniors in Texas, Wallace also qualifies. The 6-4, 180-pound wing is a four-star recruit, per Rivals, and ranked No. 89 in the Class of 2022. Wallace, who plays at Richardson High School, has offers from Baylor, Creighton, DePaul, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and UTSA.
Scotty Washington
Washington reclassified back from the 2021 class to 2022. The unranked 6-4, 170-pound wing plays at St. John Bosco in Bellflower, Calif., and has offers from Cal State-Bakersfield, Colorado State, Hawaii, Hofstra, Mississippi State, Montana, Ole Miss, Southern Utah, TCU, UC Davis and UC Santa Barbara.
Quion Williams
The 6-3, 196-pound guard and Jonesboro, Ark., native is currently unranked in the 2022 class and holds just two reported offers from Cleveland State and Oral Roberts.
Danny Wolf
The 6-10, 200-pound forward out of Lake Forest Academy has offers from Milwaukee and Western Illinois.
Michael Zanoni
Zanoni, whose parents are both Illinois alums, made a couple visits to campus in the last year. The 6-4 shooter out of Providence Day School in Charlotte, N.C., does not yet have any offers.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).