Good Morning, Illini Nation: More national pub for Kofi Cockburn
Kofi Cockburn will be one of the most talked about college basketball players in the next six weeks leading up to the start of the 2021-22 season. The Illinois center is almost a lock to be a preseason All-American, and that's driving the interest in the Illini 7-footer.
The latest national pub for Cockburn came in CBSSports' "Candid Coaches" series about the best players in the country.
Here's what one anonymous college coach had to say: "Give me Kofi. Guys like him change the game in college basketball. When you play Illinois you have to figure out how you're going to double him and where you'll double him from. Guarding him one-on-one is hard because he's so big and strong. He's such a big man. He's so hard to guard."
You can check out the rest of the comments about Cockburn (and other top players nationally) here.
