Brad Underwood called September one of the Illinois coaching staff's busiest months when he spoke last week at the Illini Quarterback Club's luncheon. He's not wrong. While workouts are underway currently, the official start of practice for the 2021-22 season comes at the end of the month. The entire month has also seen visiting recruits on campus and trips by the staff to see even more recruits.
Then there's the offers. With two more on Monday night, Underwood and Co. hit double-digit offers for the month. Here's the rundown on those two (and one more rather big name):
Jeremiah Fears, Class of 2025
If the name sounds familiar, it's because Fears' older brother, Jeremy, is also an Illinois target. The older Fears brother just had an unofficial visit on campus. The younger Fears brother is about to start his freshman season at Joliet West. Their dad, Jeremy Fears Sr., was a star at Joliet Township and went on to play at Ohio, Bradley and USC-Aiken before a professional career overseas with stops in Poland, Hungary and Slovakia between 2008-10. Jeremiah Fears, a point guard like his older brother, also has an offer from Ohio.
Bryce Heard, Class of 2025
Heard was the second offer Monday — or at least he tweeted after Fears — so that makes him the fourth Class of 2025 target for the Illini. They're all recent, and they're all in-state prospects. Illinois offered St. Rita's Melvin Bell and Whitney Young's Antonio Munoz at the end of last week. Heard's offer means Illinois has now targeted five players at Kenwood and a sixth (Chris Riddle) that transferred out of state. Heard will join a loaded Kenwood team that features 2023 recruits JJ Taylor, Darrin Ames and Davius Loury and 2022 guard Trey Pettigrew. Heard has other offers from DePaul, Jacksonville, Western Illinois and LSU.
Bryson Tucker, Class of 2024
Tucker picked up his Illinois offer at the end of last week, and he's one of the more high profile recent targets for the Illini. The 6-foot-7, 180-pound guard out of Mount Saint Joseph (Md.) is coming off helping Team USA win a gold medal at the FIBA Americas U16 Championship in late August in Mexico. Tucker averaged 9.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in the run to gold playing alongside Illini targets Jeremy Fears, Kylan Boswell, Ryan Jones and Liam McNeeley. Tucker had a standout freshman season at Mount Saint Joseph, putting up 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists per game for the Gaels. He earned Second Team All-Baltimore Catholic League honors and has other offers from Penn State, Georgetown and Maryland.
