The NCAA announced Wednesday that it was extending the recruiting dead period — again — through the end of September. The goal posts have kept moving on that front, eliminating any in-person visits with an ongoing pandemic across the country.
Recruiting, of course, hasn't stopped. In fact, Illinois added to its Class of 2022 recruiting board Wednesday with an offer to Zion Cruz. That comes not quite a week after the Illini also offered 2022 guard Cason Wallace.
Cruz was one of the newest five-star recruits in the latest update of the 247Sports rankings earlier this summer, and the 6-foot-5, 175-pound guard checks in at No. 21 nationally. Cruz is also considered a five-star prospect by ESPN (No. 16) and a four-star recruit per Rivals (No. 23).
Cruz started right away as a freshman at Hudson Catholic (N.J.) and continued to play a key role for the Haws in their 22-10 season this past winter. That was also his last season in New Jersey, as Cruz announced this summer he would transfer to Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va. The whole standout player in the Tri-State Area heading to Oak Hill already worked out for the Illini once here recently. See Cockburn, Kofi.
Cruz has a slew of offers. Other programs involved include Alabama, Auburn, Bryant, California, DePaul, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, Rutgers, St. John's, Syracuse, UConn and UCLA.
The offer for Wallace represents Illinois' push to get into Texas recruiting circles. Back into those circles, really, for Brad Underwood and assistant coach Stephen Gentry. Wallace, a 6-4, 180-pound guard out of Richardson (Texas), was one of nearly two dozen recruits the Illinois coaching staff contacted in June when they could call 2022 prospects directly. Now he's got an offer.
Wallace is a four-star recruit per both Rivals and ESPN, while 247Sports has him at the three-star level. He checks in at No. 90, No. 59 and No. 130, respectively, in those rankings. The Texan has other offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Creighton, DePaul, Kansas State, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and UTSA.
