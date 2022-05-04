Good Morning, Illini Nation: More on the portal
Brad Underwood has had plenty to say about the transfer portal in the last month. Here's some that didn't fit in recent stories:
On the academic piece
"At some point we’ve got to get academics back into this. Kids, when they transfer, lose hours. We worked so many years for graduation, for retention rates, four-year scholarships. All those things go by the wayside. We're the 15th-ranked public institution in the United States, and we’re not talking academics. Kids are flying out of here and every place with a transfer and no idea they’re losing hours. In my opinion, it’s the kids who are losing. They’re making a few dollars, but I don’t know if it’s sustainable."
On players that enter the portal and don't find a new team
"There were several hundred for sure that ended up with nothing (last offseason). Nobody wants to talk about those numbers. It should continue to grow I would think (and) how it’s affecting high school kids in receiving scholarships. Usually in the past we’ve been chasing high school kids this time of year. Now we’re all chasing the portal."
