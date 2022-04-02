Good Morning, Illini Nation: More options in the portal
Illinois addressed its future frontcourt in January when it officially added Baylor transfer Dain Dainja. Turns out that's probably not the only move Brad Underwood and Co. are going to make on the big man front. The Illini have reportedly reached out to several bigs in the transfer portal already this offseason. The latest? Former North Carolina State forward Manny Bates and former Nevada forward Warren Washington.
NC State transfer Manny Bates tells us he has heard from:Ohio StateArkansasIllinoisWake ForestGeorgia TechMiamiNotre DameAuburnLSUVirginia TechIowa StateGeorgetownHoustonTexas TechSouth Carolina— Hoop Scoop Media™️ (@HoopScoopMedia) March 31, 2022
Nevada 7-foot transfer Warren Washington tells us he has heard from:FloridaMarquetteIllinoisArizona StateBYUArkansasMissouriWashingtonButlerSan FranciscoNotre DameLSUPittNC StateSaint Mary’sSDSUBoise StateColorado StateUCSB+others— Hoop Scoop Media™️ (@HoopScoopMedia) March 31, 2022
Bates played in just a single game in 2021-22 after suffering a season-ending right shoulder dislocation in the first minute of North Carolina State's season opener against Bucknell. The 6-foot-11, 230-pound forward did start in his first two seasons with the Wolfpack and averaged 9.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks in 2020-21.
Washington started his career with a single season at Oregon State in 2018-19 and then transferred to Nevada. He sat out the 2019-20 season and started for the Wolf Pack in the last two seasons. The 7-foot, 225-pound forward put up a career high 10.5 points and 6.6 rebounds this past season.
