Good Morning, Illini Nation: More options in the portal
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Brad Underwood's first response when asked about what type of player he might be looking for in the transfer portal? The immediate answer was a stretch 4 o put in a frontcourt already boasting Kofi Cockburn and Giorgi Bezhanishvili.
"We feel like we’re in a good position, really, at every spot," he said. "You start getting very detailed. I think we could potentially use a stretch 4. I think a little bit depends on the one-time transfer rule if kids sit or kids are eligible.
"If we have a sit out guy, it could be a combination of anything from a big to a point guard. We’re evaluating everybody and all positions. If a stretch 4 was the right fit, potentially — the right body type and right skill set — that’s one we would maybe move on."
As it so happens, there are a couple grad transfers in the portal that have drawn the interest of Underwood and Co. in Rider's Frederick Scott (per CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein) and Western Michigan's Brandon Johnson (per Rivals' Eric Bossi). Notably, both have Chicago ties.
Scott transferred to Simeon from Oak Hill (Va.) to finish high school and played as a freshman at DePaul in 2015-16 before transferring to Rider. The 6-foot-8, 230-pound forward is coming off three consistent seasons with the Broncs, having averaged 12.5 points and 5.8 rebounds in three seasons. He was right at those marks in 2019-20, putting up 12.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting a career high 40 percent from three-point range.
According to Rothstein, Scott has narrowed his list to Illinois, Illinois state, San Francisco, San Diego, Arkansas and Boston College.
Johnson attended T.F. South for three years and graduated from Thea Bownman Leadership Academy in Gary, Ind., before spending the past four seasons at Western Michigan. He's able to grad transfer for 2020-21 after taking a redshirt in 2018-19 because of a knee injury.
Johnson was a three-year starter for the Broncos. The 6-8, 220-pound forward put together a career best effort this past season, averaging 15.4 points and 8.1 rebounds while shooting 33 percent from three-point range.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).