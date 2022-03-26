Good Morning, Illini Nation: More options in the portal?
Brad Underwood, like John Groce, can count. That was the former Illinois coach's response every time he was asked about his roster and scholarship count. The current count for the Illini coupled with what appears to be real interest in the transfer market has created some interesting math.
If every player on the Illinois roster who can return for another season does return in 2022-23, the Illini will be two over the scholarship limit. Of course, Jacob Grandison and Kofi Cockburn (although a junior) went through Senior Night festivities earlier this month. Should they opt not to return that would put Illinois right at the 13 scholarship limit.
Yet, the Illini are reportedly quite active in the transfer portal having reached out to the likes of Neil Quinn (Lafayette), Payton Sparks (Ball State) and Trevon Brazile (Missouri). But that's not all. The Illini have reportedly also inquired about the following ...
Terrence Shannon Jr.
6’7 High Flyer Terrence Shannon (Texas Tech) Jr enter the transfer portal. He has heard from Kentucky, UConn, Illinois and Michigan already. #MacIrvinFire— Mac Irvin Fire (@TheMacIrvinFire) March 25, 2022
It's a second chance at Shannon now that the Texas Tech guard hit the portal less than 24 hours after the Red Raiders' season ended with a Sweet 16 loss to Duke. Illinois recruited Shannon out of Lincoln Park before he ultimately committed to DePaul before flipping to Texas Tech. Illinois and Kentucky among the early teams to reach out Friday is not surprising. The Illini now have Tim Anderson on staff, and Anderson recruited Shannon to DePaul. The Wildcats, of course, have Chin Coleman on staff, and he was Shannon's original recruiter at Illinois.
Shannon has been a part-time starter at Texas Tech the past three seasons. He started 20 of the 26 games he played in 2021-22 and averaged 10.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and two assists. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound guard also shot 45.5 percent overall, 38.4 percent from three-point range and 78.4 percent at the free throw line.
Fardaws Aimaq
Michigan and Illinois are the two newest schools showing interest in Utah Valley transfer Fardaws Aimaq, sources told @Stockrisers. Has heard from 40+ programs inc. Gonzaga, Kentucky, Alabama, Texas Tech, Arkansas, Texas A&M, many others. Also a sleeper NBA draft prospect.— Jake (@jakeweingarten) March 23, 2022
This looks like Cockburn insurance. The Illini 7-footer could choose to return for another season in Champaign. It's at least an option on the table. Should he not, Aimaq would be an interesting replacement. The 6-11, 245-pound forward was the No. 2 rebounder in the nation in 2021-22 behind Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe. Aimaq averaged 18.9 points and 13.6 rebounds for Utah Valley this past season and showed some ability as a stretch 4/5. The Canadian big man made 20 of 46 three-pointers (43.5 percent) in 32 games for the Wolverines.
Brandon Murray
LSU transfer and former ESPN 💯 prospect Brandon Murray has heard from Auburn, Tenneesee, Illinois, Cincinnati, Georgetown, Kansas St, Maryland, Virginia, Texas A&M, Arkansas & others in the last 24 hours. Started 32 of 33 games this year as a freshman. https://t.co/YNdAoBjc1O— Adam Finkelstein (@AdamFinkelstein) March 25, 2022
The exodus from LSU after Will Wade's firing has been quick. That doesn't include former Illinois guard Adam Miller (yet), but the Illini are apparently interested in one of his teammates. Murray was a top 100 recruit in the Class of 2021, started 32 of 33 games for the Tigers this season and averaged 10 points, three rebounds and 1.9 assists. Murray hits on several fronts for Illinois. He's a bigger guard at 6-5 and 214 pounds (that's a need), is originally from Baltimore (Chester Frazier country) and went to IMG Academy (Brad Underwood likes winners).
