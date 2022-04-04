Good Morning, Illini Nation: More portal interest
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois' interest in transfer portal options continues. The latest? Former Oregon State guard Jarod Lucas.
Illinois and Xavier are the newest schools interested in Oregon State transfer Jarod Lucas, source told @Stockrisers. Pure bucket, played 33.7 minutes a game last season as well. https://t.co/7gEdr20fhv— Jake (@jakeweingarten) April 3, 2022
Lucas played the past three seasons for the Beavers, and the 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard worked his way into the starting lineup in 2020-21 to help lead Oregon State to the Elite Eight. Lucas was a full-time starter this past season as the Beavers went just 3-28 and finished last in the Pac-12 after last year's NCAA tournament run.
Oregon State's struggles in 2021-22 weren't for a lack of effort on Lucas' part. The Hacienda Heights, Calif., native was the Beavers' leading scorer and averaged 13.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 41.5 percent overall, 38.6 percent from three-point range and 87.1 percent at the free throw line.
Lucas was a three-star prospect in the Class of 2019 out of Los Altos (Calif.) High School. He was ranked No. 295 in the 247Sports Composite ranking and chose Oregon State from a group of offers that included Albany, Cal State Northridge, Fresno State, Montana, Nevada, Santa Clara, Tulane, UNLV and Utah Valley.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).