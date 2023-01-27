Good Morning, Illini Nation: More praise for Ty Rodgers
Welcome to "Good Morning, Illini Nation," your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey.
Illinois freshman guard Ty Rodgers played one of the more complete games of his still young career in Tuesday's win against Ohio State. And that's not just the box score results (four points, eight rebounds, one steal and one assist). His energy and effort were, per usual, engaged in high gear throughout his 15 minutes on the court. His defense, which included a few stints on Ohio State leading scorer Brice Sensabaugh, wasn't bad either.
"If he doesn't smoke a layup in the first half, he's got a heck of a night," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "What a big time move rip driving it to the middle of the floor. In our secret scrimmage with we all know who, he was a monster doing that. Almost every day he leads us in rebounding. A couple of his rebounds were huge momentum stoppers to get those balls back. I love Ty Rodgers, man. He does a lot of little things to impact winning."
