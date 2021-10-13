Good Morning, Illini Nation: More preseason honors
Ballots for the preseason Associated Press Top 25 and All-American teams are due Thursday. I've submitted the former already. The latter? Well, I've got four of my five preseason All-Americans decided. (Yes, Kofi Cockburn is one of them).
The AP limits voters to a single, five-man team in the preseason in contrast to postseason honors where we have three teams of five. ESPN's Dick Vitale is a fellow AP Top 25 voter. He'll submit a ballot of five players by Thursday if he hasn't already.
Vitale has a longer list for his employer. Five preseason All-American teams — his top 20 players heading into the season not including freshmen. Cockburn is a First Team pick for Vitale, while Andre Curbelo is a Fourth Team selection.
Nothing too outlandish about either. Cockburn is the top returning center in college basketball and one of the most physically dominant players in the country, and basically everyone expects Curbelo to have a breakout sophomore season.
The rest of Vitale's picks are ... interesting. That includes his First Team selections beyond Cockburn and Gonzaga's Drew Timme, who is as much as a lock as the Illini big man. Villanova's Collin Gillespie is coming off a knee injury, and Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis might be the fifth best big man in the Big Ten. I'm with Vitale on thinking Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim can match what he did in the NCAA tournament on a more consistent basis, but First Team might be a bit high.
It's all opinion, of course. People see the game — and players — differently. It's what makes all of this preseason projection so much fun. It just delivers talking point after talking point.
