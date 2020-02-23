College/Prep Sports Reporter

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

Andre Curbelo

Long Island Lutheran's Andre Curbelo #11 in action against Holy Spirit Prep during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Sunday, January 20, 2019, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)Long Island Lutheran's Andre Curbelo #11 in action against Holy Spirit Prep during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic, Sunday, January 20, 2019, in Springfield, MA. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

 Gregory Payan
Listen to this article

Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:

Episode 87: Out of the Top 25 and onto the bubble

Episode 87: Out of the Top 25 and onto the bubble

The McDonald's All-American Game rosters were announced in late January. No Andre Curbelo. Then came the roster reveals for the Iverson Classic and Jordan Brand Classic. Still no Curbelo.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound guard is ranked No. 43 by Rivals, No. 48 by ESPN and No. 73 by 247Sports in the Class of 2020. Those same three services have him ranked as the No. 8, No. 10 and No. 10 point guard, respectively in the class.

All Curbelo has done in his senior season at Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) this season, though, is outpace all of those projections. The Crusaders wrapped up their regular season Saturday with a 102-101 overtime victory against Albany (N.Y.) Academy. Curbelo had 21 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds. His final rebound and last two points came on a putback of his own miss for the buzzer-beating game winner.

Next up for Long Island Lutheran (22-3) is the New York Federation tournament. The Crusaders are defending state champs. Curbelo will head into his final high school games — he boasts a 95-10 record in four seasons at LuHi — coming off his Saturday game winner and a near quadruple-double with 18 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds and six steals in a Friday win against Lehman (N.Y.).

Curbelo's certainly not playing like a guy that should have been left off every all-star game roster thus far.

Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).