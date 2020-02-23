Good Morning, Illini Nation: More standout play from Andre Curbelo
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The McDonald's All-American Game rosters were announced in late January. No Andre Curbelo. Then came the roster reveals for the Iverson Classic and Jordan Brand Classic. Still no Curbelo.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound guard is ranked No. 43 by Rivals, No. 48 by ESPN and No. 73 by 247Sports in the Class of 2020. Those same three services have him ranked as the No. 8, No. 10 and No. 10 point guard, respectively in the class.
All Curbelo has done in his senior season at Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) this season, though, is outpace all of those projections. The Crusaders wrapped up their regular season Saturday with a 102-101 overtime victory against Albany (N.Y.) Academy. Curbelo had 21 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds. His final rebound and last two points came on a putback of his own miss for the buzzer-beating game winner.
With the putback at the buzzer it’s @papicurbelo11 to give @LuHiBasketball the thrilling 102-101 OT win over @AABoysBball here at the LuHi Invitational. @eliovelez @NYCHoops @TUSidelines @NYS_Basketball pic.twitter.com/nqCk51rLgX— Mike Libert (@TheMikeLibert) February 22, 2020
Next up for Long Island Lutheran (22-3) is the New York Federation tournament. The Crusaders are defending state champs. Curbelo will head into his final high school games — he boasts a 95-10 record in four seasons at LuHi — coming off his Saturday game winner and a near quadruple-double with 18 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds and six steals in a Friday win against Lehman (N.Y.).
Curbelo's certainly not playing like a guy that should have been left off every all-star game roster thus far.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).