Good Morning, Illini Nation: More transfer targets
If it seems like all the guards in the transfer portal Illinois is interested in have something in common, it's because they do. The Illini are apparently on the hunt for a little more size in the backcourt. Brad Underwood isn't afraid of playing multiple guards, and when he did that this season it was with 6-foot-2 Trent Frazier, 6-1 Andre Curbelo and 6-1 Alfonso Plummer.
Bigger guards gave the Illini some trouble. So now Underwood and Co. are apparently looking for their own.
Antonio Reeves
Add Mizzou, Pittsburgh, Illinois, Georgetown, and Iona here as well. The list for Reeves will continue to grow. Heavy market for the talented prospect who had 662 points in 32 games this season. https://t.co/Oj9yM9v9hl— Jake (@jakeweingarten) March 27, 2022
Reeves wouldn't be going far if he wound up in Champaign. The former Simeon standout spent the past three seasons at Illinois State and is in the transfer portal with two seasons of eligibility. The 6-4, 185-pound guard had a breakout junior season for the Redbirds and finished the year as a top 20 scorer in the country. Reeves set new career highs basically across the board averaging 20.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals. That extended to his shooting, too, as he put up a career-best shooting slash of 47/39/82.
Jeremiah Williams
Temple transfer Jeremiah Williams has heard from Illinois, Loyola-Chi, DePaul, Iowa St, Vandy, UGA & Santa Clara among others since entering the portal, he tells me. 6-5 SO put up 9.5 PTS & 4.3 AST per gameLone AAC player with an AST rate> 30%, BLK rate > 2% & STL rate > 2% pic.twitter.com/PaYl6LX8IK— Max Feldman (@MaxFeldman6) March 27, 2022
Williams, another former Simeon standout, spent the past two seasons at Temple. The 6-5, 185-pound guard was a starter from day one for the Owls and put up nearly identical numbers in 2021-22 as he did a year ago. Williams is averaging 9.5 points, 4.3 assists and 3.5 rebounds for his college career. The only real knock on him is his shooting. Williams improved as a two-point shooter — particularly with his mid-range game — but his three-point shooting dropped from 32.4 percent as a freshman to 23.1 percent as a sophomore.
