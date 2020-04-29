Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:

Just like with officially signed Illinois guard Adam Miller, not everything from my conversation with 2021 Illini commit Luke Goode made it in either of the stories that ran in the pages of The News-Gazette. Here's more from the four-star guard:

On making his commitment

It’s a huge weight off my shoulders. I couldn’t be happier to be part of the Illinois family now. I can’t wait to go out and recruit other guys to come in with me to be a part of the 2021 class with me, and I can’t wait to bring a lot of wins to Champaign.

On Brad Underwood

Coach Underwood is obviously a great coach. He’s a proven coach at other schools, and he’s proving himself at Illinois. Obviously they weren’t too great of a program three or four years ago — didn’t win many games — and when he got the job, he had a couple rough years and turned it around. Obviously, this year they had a great year and would have made it to the NCAA tournament, and they’ve got a great 2020 class. All that together and Coach Underwood being a great coach and the Illinois program itself and the school was a great fit for me.

On Illinois, the university

I really liked how it was a big school. I come from a big high school in Indiana, so I’m kind of a big school type of guy. That was one thing I really liked outside of basketball. Also, I want to study business, and they have a great business school.

On the gameday experience at State Farm Center

I’m really excited to play in front of such a great fan base. Both games I went to were sold out, and they were great games. The fans were into it. All the social media stuff and all the people that are saying stuff really shows me Illinois has one of the greatest fan bases in the country.

On his game

I would say my strength, obviously, I’m a shooter. That’s kind of what I’m known for, but I can also put the ball on the floor and get to the rim and make plays for myself. I’ve kind of developed into a more all-around offensive player. I’d definitely say my defense is up there, too. I take pride in my defense.