Good Morning, Illini Nation: Most hyped freshman
The hype train might have left the station when it comes to Illinois freshman Skyy Clark, with his photo with Tobey Maguire sending the interest into the Illini guard into the stratosphere. Clark is just one of several incoming freshman at Illinois in the Brad Underwood era. Here's how others fared:
Ayo Dosunmu
The Chicago native was viewed as the program savior when he committed in October 2017. Underwood had only been on the job seven months, so landing Dosunmu was seen as a serious coup. Turns out the hype wasn't misplaced. Dosunmu wound up a First Team All-American and was a primary reason Illinois returned to relevance.
Kofi Cockburn
Most of what applied to Dosunmu also applies to Cockburn. Just think, his official visit coincided with an overtime loss to Florida Atlantic. That didn't stop Cockburn from committing ... on the same day Illinois lost at Northwestern. All that meant to the 7-foot center, though, was the Illini needed him. He was right and finished his career as a First Team All-American, too.
Andre Curbelo
Oh, what could have been. Illinois fans fell in love with the flashy passer from Puerto Rico during his recruitment and doubled down on those feelings during his freshman season where he earned Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year honors. That all happened from afar, though, with a limited number of fans seeing Curbelo in person at the end of the 2020-21 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then he suffered another concussion to start the 2021-22 season, was never the same and saw a portion of the fan base turn on him because of his, at times, erratic play.
Adam Miller
Oh, what could have been, part two. Miller was viewed by some as an eventual successor to Dosunmu — much like what happened at Morgan Park. Despite starting every game as a freshman in 2020-21 and growing as a defender, Miller hit the transfer portal after the season. Did Curbelo's rise play a part? Maybe so, but Illinois ultimately just got one season out of the in-state star, meaning the Peoria Pipeline petered out again after Da'Monte Williams' final season in 2021-22.
Skyy Clark
None of the other four got a picture with Spider-Man. Advantage, Clark. That the 6-foot-3 point guard was 100 percent cleared medically by the end of Illinois' summer workouts last week was a good sign. Mostly because he's, let's be frank, the only point guard on the roster. Others can fill that role, but point guard play is still important in college basketball even as it has diminished in the NBA. Clark returning to to his pre-ACL tear form would turn out to be a real coup for Illinois. That version was a five-star recruit and a top 10 prospect in the Class of 2022.
