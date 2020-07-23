Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The latest round of updates to 247Sports' Class of 2022 rankings dropped Wednesday. To the surprise of no one, Emoni Bates continued to hold down the No. 1 spot. The Michigan State commit would likely usurp Minnehaha Academy (Minn.) unicorn Chet Holmgren should he — like some people think might happen — reclassify to the Class of 2021.
Illinois has offered the Nos. 24, 40, 43, 49, 53, 57, 66, 90, 93, 103, 116, 121, 131 and 146 in the class per the new 247Sports rankings. In-state recruits (sort of) bracket the Illini's list of offered prospects, with Tinley Park forward A.J. Casey at No. 24 and former Fenwick guard Trey Pettigrew, who's transferring to Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.), at No. 146.
Two other recruits from Illinois are ranked. Glenbard West forward Braden Huff made his rankings debut at No. 68, while Yorkville Christian guard Jaden Schutt — who has an Illinois offer — checked in at No. 90.
Here's a few more things that caught my eye:
— The full list of ranked recruits with Illinois offers is as follows ...
- No. 24 - A.J. Casey, Tinley Park
- No. 40 - Mark Armstrong, 6-2, CG, St. Peter's Prep (N.J.)
- No. 43 - Joseph Hunter Jr., 6-5, SG, San Joaquin Memorial (Calif.)
- No. 49 - Gradey Dick, 6-7, SF, Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.)
- No. 53 - Rodney Rice, 6-4, SG, DeMatha Catholic (Md.)
- No. 57 - Isaac McKneely, 6-4, SG, Poca (W.Va.)
- No. 66 - Tre White, 6-5, SF, Ribet Academy (Calif.)
- No. 90 - Jaden Schutt, 6-5, SG, Yorkville Christian
- No. 93 - Ramel Lloyd Jr., 6-6, SF, Rancho Christian (Calif.)
- No. 103 - Colin Smith, 6-7, SF, St. Mark's School (Texas)
- No. 116 - Mason Manning, 6-1, PG, First Love Christian Academy (Pa.)
- No. 121 - Jaquan Harris, 6-3, CG, St. Thomas Aquinas (N.J.)
- No. 131 - Jaquan Sanders, 6-3, SG, Our Saviour Lutheran (N.Y.)
- No. 146 - Trey Pettigrew, 6-3, CG, Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.)
— Without considering the recruits who made their rankings debut, four-star Blythewood (S.C.) wing Julian Phillips made the biggest leap climbing 36 spots to No. 31 overall in the class.
— The biggest tumble belongs to Jeffersonville (Ind.) guard Will Lovings-Watts. The now three-star recruit dropped 66 spots to No. 142.
— A pair of Illinois targets did have fairly sizable drops of their own. White, a former Kansas commit, dropped 33 spots to No. 66. That he's bounced from Little Elm (Texas) to Milwaukee (Wis.) Washington to San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian and now to Ribet Academy in Los Angeles probably hasn't helped him. Lloyd, who is transferring to his third school in three years for his junior season, fell 36 spots to No. 93.
— There is another Illinois native on the list. Amari Bailey is originally from Chicago, though he's now playing at Sierra Canyon in Chatsworth, Calif. The five-star guard, who was once committed to DePaul and UCLA, moved up three spots to No. 5 in the class. The Illini are interested but haven't offered.
— La Lumiere (Ind.) four-star wing Kamari Lands is now ranked No. 38 in the class. He's the cousin of former Illinois guard Jalen Coleman-Lands, who will play his final season at Iowa State after grad transferring from DePaul.
— Another family connection is four-star point guard Dasean Lecque, who is the younger brother of one-time Illinois target Jalen Lecque (now on the Phoenix Suns' G League team).
— A third family connection is Illinois target Fletcher Loyer. The three-star guard is the younger brother of Michigan State point guard Foster Loyer, and Fletcher Loyer will play this coming season at Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead along with 2021 Illini commit Luke Goode. Illinois hasn't offered Fletcher Loyer, but did reach out last month.
