Good Morning, Illini Nation: Multiple UI targets at Pangos All-American Camp
The 2021 Pangos All-American Camp started Sunday in Las Vegas, with workouts and games set to run through Tuesday. While AAU hoops has been back since April, the Pangos camp is sort of the kick off to the summer.
The three-day camp features 120 of the top prospects in the country, and they'll play in four rounds of games, go through individual instruction and skill workouts with former NBA point guard and coach Earl Watson and participate in roundtable discussions with scouts and former players. The camp ends with a pair of "Cream of the Crop" all-star games.
Multiple future pros have participated in the Pangos All-American Camp since it started nearly two decades ago. Past Most Outstanding Player winners from previous camps include the likes of James Harden, John Wall, Anthony Davis, Brad Beal and Aaron Gordon.
Multiple Illinois targets are taking part in this year's camp, including:
- Zion Cruz, The Patrick School (N.J.), Class of 2022
- Prince Aligbe, Minnehaha Academy (Minn.), Class of 2022
- Dillon Mitchell, Bishop McLaughlin (Fla.), Class of 2022
- Baye Fall, Lutheran (Colo.), Class of 2023
- Jayden Epps, King's Fork (Va.), Class of 2022
- Joseph Hunter, San Joaquin Memorial (Calif.), Class of 2022
- Kel'el Ware, North Little Rock (Ark.), Class of 2022
- AJ Storr, IMG Academy (Fla.), Class of 2022
- Marvel Allen, Calvary Christian (Fla.), Class of 2023
- Matas Buzelis, Brewster Academy (N.H.), Class of 2023
- Assane Diop, Belleview Christian (Colo.), Class of 2023
- Simeon Wilcher, Roselle Catholic (N.J.), Class of 2023
- JJ Taylor, Kenwood, Class of 2023
- Brandon Gardner, Gray Collegiate Academy (S.C.), Class of 2023
