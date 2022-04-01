Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:

Later this month we'll unveil the 90th News-Gazette All-State boys' basketball team. A milestone. We haven't named an all-state player of the year for that many seasons, but there's some history there, too.

In honor of the coming recognition of the state's best basketball players, here's how the last five News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year winners that chose Illinois fared in orange and blue (it's a mixed bag):

Adam Miller

Miller lasted just a single season at Illinois before entering the transfer portal and landing at LSU (only to get back in the portal this offseason). That said, Miller actually had a fairly successful single season with the Illini in 2020-21. He started all 31 games, averaged 8.3 points and 2.8 rebounds and helped Illinois win a Big Ten tournament title and earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Mark Smith

All-State Player of Year Smith flying high under pressure Spring and change are often times synonymous. Last spring brought major changes to Mark Smith's life.

Smith also played just a single season at Illinois in 2017-18. He started 18 of 31 games and averaged 5.8 points, 1.4 assists and 1.4 rebounds. Then he was part of a rather substantial exodus after Brad Underwood's first season and, claiming mistreatment in Champaign, got a waiver to play immediately at Missouri. Smith played three seasons for the Tigers and just wrapped up his college career with a super senior season at Kansas State.

Rayvonte Rice

+3 For Rayvonte Rice, Mom knows best CHAMPAIGN – The basketball player booms through the front door of the YMCA, all smiles and sneakers and sound.The first sign you're dealing with a baller: the black Jordans, vintage and crispy, just as cool as they were 20 years ago. She's also rocking the requisite baggy shorts.

Rice didn't start his career at Illinois, of course. The Centennial grad went to Drake first. (Perhaps a miss by then Illini coach Bruce Weber). Rice still wound up in Champaign, though, after two seasons with the Bulldogs. He sat out the 2012-13 season and then became a key part of what John Groce was trying to build. The high point for Rice remains his three-pointer to beat Missouri in the 2014 Braggin' Rights game, and he averaged 16.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists in his two seasons on the court for the Illini.

Jereme Richmond

Special talent, special dreams: UI recruit Jereme Richmond binds a city 2009 News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year: Jereme Richmond"At least a Final Four appearance. At least. I wouldn't put a national championship past us," says Richmond, who would be a UI freshman for the 2010-11 season. "I think we can compete for a national championship. Depending on who we bring back from the team now, that makes it even better."

The less said about Richmond's time in Champaign, the better? It wasn't an unsuccessful tenure at Illinois. Just short. Richmond mostly came off the bench in 2010-11 for the Illini and averaged 7.6 points and five rebounds. Then he declared for the NBA draft, wasn't selected and, well, things kind of fell apart for him.

Dee Brown

Future Illini Brown never at a loss for words MAYWOOD If Dee Brown doesn''t make it as a basketball player, Troy Jackson thinks he''s found another calling. He would be a great ESPN commentator, said Jackson, Brown''s basketball coach at Proviso East High School. He would be great at that. That''s the kind of personality he has. He has that type of stardom quality.

Brown left Illinois as a legend, his jersey ultimately raised to the State Farm Center rafters. The 6-foot guard was a two-time consensus All-American (First Team in 2005 and Second Team in 2006), doubled as Big Ten Player of the Year and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 2005 and took home a national player of the year honor from Sporting News that same season. Brown, to a lot of fans, is Illini basketball.