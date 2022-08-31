Good Morning, Illini Nation: Name to know - Brady Dunlap
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois landed a commitment from its top target in the Class of 2023 when Amani Hansberry picked the Illini on Sunday. It's unclear whether Brad Underwood and Co. will make any more moves in the '23 class, but odds are pretty high it won't be another five-man freshmen class.
Still, the door isn't totally closed on the high school recruiting front. Harvard Westlake (Calif.) senior Brady Dunlap is still an option. Underwood and assistant coaches Chester Frazier and Tim Anderson are involved in Dunlap's recruitment.
Here's what you need to know about the 6-foot-7 wing:
— Dunlap received his Illinois offer in July. That didn't make the Illini the total latecomers given Providence, Notre Dame and Nebraska all offered later, but there was some real ground to cover by Underwood and Co.
— Dunlap is ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals and as a four-star recruit by ESPN and On3. The latter two rankings have him as the No. 82 and No. 78 prospect, respectively, in the Class of 2023.
— Dunlap made the Los Angeles Daily News All-Area team and was an All-CIF selection last season after averaging 16.7 points, four assists and three rebounds for Harvard Westlake. He helped lead the Wolverines to a 25-4 record, a runner-up finish in the CIF Southern Section Boys' Basketball Championships and the quarterfinals of the CIF State Boys' Basketball Championships.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).