Good Morning, Illini Nation: Name to know - Niccolò Moretti
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Another name came off Illinois' Class of 2023 recruiting board this week when four-star wing Kaden Cooper cut the Illini from his list of finalists that included Memphis, Gonzaga, Alabama, Kansas, Georgia Tech, LSU, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas and Oklahoma State. But like California native Brady Dunlap, Italian point guard Niccolò Moretti is still a name to know:
— Moretti averaged nine points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists this summer for Italy at the FIBA U18 European Championships in Turkey. The 6-foot-1 point guard had a shooting slash of 40/22/76 (not ideal three-point numbers). He also had multiple steals in three of seven games for the sixth-place team.
— Moretti has other offers from UC Santa Barbara, USC, Radford, Northern Kentucky, Mount St. Mary's and Bryant. His first offer came from Bryant last December.
— Moretti's older brother, Davide, currently plays professionally in Italy after spending three seasons at Texas Tech from 2017-18 through 2019-20. The 6-3 guard averaged 9.1 points in his career for the Red Raiders while putting up a shooting slash of 44/40/91.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).