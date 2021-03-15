Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. High 39F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 37F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.