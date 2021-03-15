Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Suffice it to say, Illinois has captured some national attention with its run to end the regular season and run to claim the Big Ten tournament title.
Jay Bilas called the Illini "beyond legit."
"Ayo Dosunmu is the best closer in college basketball," the ESPN analyst said on Sunday morning's SportsCenter. "\He’s got that black mask on now looking like Batman. Then they’ve got the Incredible Hulk in Kofi Cockburn, who had 26 points against Iowa and Luka Garza.
"They also have Trent Frazier, the lefty who’s an excellent defender. He can be a primary scorer if he has to be. And Andre Curbelo is just a wizard with the ball. Just a freshman, and he’s got next-level ability. He’s going to be a star in the future. He’s a star right now."
Illinois claimed a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament after beating Ohio State on Sunday to win the Big Ten tournament championship. It's the first No. 1 seed for the Illini since 2005.
“I actually like Illinois’s draw," ESPN analyst LaPhonso Ellis said after the tournament field was announced. "I don’t know if they have as much resistance until likely they get to the Elite Eight. Should West Virginia be able to advance, with Derek Culver and the middle, obviously the way West Virginia shoots it, I think West Virginia could give them some competition, but in my mind, I think Illinois has the easiest advance to the Final Four.”
Turns out Wally Szczerbiak doesn't feel the same way. Following the bracket reveal, Szczerbiak said on CBS Sports Network that Illinois would be his choice for the first No. 1 seed to fall.
Not too controversial there. Some No. 1 seed will be the first to lose, and Szczerbiak made sure to point out a potential Sweet 16 matchup with Cade Cunningham and Oklahoma State would be tough. That's not wrong.
It's what Szczerbiak said after that, though, that was a real head scratcher.
"I saw some things at the end of the game that I didn't like about Ayo Dosunmu the way he played down the stretch in the Big Ten tournament game. I think they're going to have some chemistry issues with some of the other guys paying their way into the rotation."
Truly bizarre. Chemistry issues are about the last thing Illinois has to worry about.
