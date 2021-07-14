Good Morning, Illini Nation: National reaction to Jayden Epps' commitment
Illinois jumped to No. 3 in the Class of 2022 team rankings Tuesday after landing a commitment from four-star guard Jayden Epps. Here's what a pair of national recruiting analysts had to say about the newest future Illini:
Illinois is getting a volume scorer and tough shot-maker who has an ability to rattle off buckets like few others in the class when he gets going.
Epps can be electric at times. His burst and explosiveness are undeniable and he finishes at the rim relatively well with either hand. When he’s shooting well, he’s capable of taking over games. He’ll realize his full upside as he becomes more consistent from long range and cuts out bad shots that plague him from time to time. Epps is a versatile defender that is both quick and strong enough to defend multiple positions. He’ll spend the next year attempting to become more efficient. Should he do so, his potential is encouraging. The tools are certainly there in spades.
