Good Morning, Illini Nation: National spotlight on Ayo Dosunmu
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Ayo Dosunmu's performance Tuesday against Northwestern — namely his two dagger three-pointers in the final 90 seconds as he closed out yet another game — drew plenty of national attention. Like ESPN's Scott Van Pelt dedicating a SportsCenter segment to the Illinois guard. And CBS Sports' Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander opening their most recent podcast discussing Dosunmu's exploits.
Here's some of what they said:
Norlander: Ayo Dosunmu is the most irresistible player in college basketball to watch in a tight game with a minute, minute-and-a-half to go. He has a killer closer mentality. Now, to be fair, he has done this against Northwestern and Nebraska. ...
We've talked about Dosunmu versus (Iowa's Luka Garza) both for Big Ten and national player of the year. Him doing this in these moments, even if it's not a good team, I think it does help his cause overall. My main takeaway is he has a want for the ball, can just completely take over and that's a wonderful thing for Illinois.
Parrish: I still think it's Luka Garza, Big Ten Player of the Year, right now. I still think it's Luka Garza, National Player of the Year, right now. But it is close. There's a scenario where I could see Ayo Dosunmu becoming that guy. It involves Illinois continuing to win at a high level and staying in the top five, and Iowa doing the opposite of that.
