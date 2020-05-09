Good Morning, Illini Nation: National take on Curbelo and Miller
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
The latest (and final) recruiting update for the Class of 2020 from 247Sports saw a jump in ranking for both Adam Miller and Andre Curbelo. Jerry Meyer, national analyst for 247Sports, weighed in on what Illinois was getting in the pair of guards earlier this week on the 247Sports College Basketball Show.
Here's what he had to say:
"They’re going to get a tremendous, tremendous, tremendous backcourt. We talked about (Kentucky's) Devin Askew, and I threw out words like 'sublime' and 'nuanced game.' (Curbelo) is definitely in that category. He reminds me of Kendall Marshall, who played point guard at North Carolina and then in the NBA. He has a little bit of size and girth to him. He’s not a freaky athlete by any means, but he has great change of pace and change of direction. He knows how to use his body and really, really sees the floor. He has that European style game. Then Adam Miller is that electric combo guard type and just a dynamic scorer. Going to get you buckets. I think they are going to be really fun to watch."
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).