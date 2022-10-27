Good Morning, Illini Nation: Need more from Melendez
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Luke Goode's fractured foot means the rest of Illinois' wings will all have to step in to fill that void. There's options, of course, but outside of transfers Terrence Shannon Jr. and Matthew Mayer not a lot of experience. Still, don't discount what a larger role could mean for RJ Melendez in year two.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood isn't. The expectation from the top of the program is Melendez will far surpass the 3.8 points and 1.7 rebounds he averaged in fairly limited playing time in 2021-22.
"I think RJ was a typical freshman that found out it was really hard," Underwood said. "He had some success. Unfortunately, he had the appendicitis. ... He and (strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher) have become very close in the weight room. We've seen that in his 20 pounds (weight gain). He has athlete athleticism. Then he's worked on his jump shot.
"You're talking about a guy the bal finds him in a lot of scenarios. I think he's more confident now because of the added weight and strength. I'm excited for him. I'm excited for this season. He's still go areas he's got to get better at, but he's only a sophomore. He's made a nice progression."
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).