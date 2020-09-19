Good Morning, Illini Nation: New 2022 rankings, too
We follow up yesterday's "Good Morning, Illini Nation" with a similar look at the updated Class of 2022 Rivals150. Illinois kicked its 2022 recruiting into high gear in June when those prospects could finally be contacted directly, and there are currently 28 standing offers in the class. Based on Brad Underwood's recruiting efforts in his time in Champaign, though, that's still just the beginning.
Anyway, a look at where the Illini's targets landed in the 2022 Rivals150:
- No. 16 Cason Wallace; Richardson (Texas); Shooting guard
- No. 20 AJ Casey; Whitney Young; Power forward
- No. 21 Zion Cruz; Oak Hill Academy (Va.); Shooting guard
- No. 33 Jalen Hood-Schifino; Montverde Academy (Fla.); Shooting guard
- No. 37 Gradey Dick; Sunrise Christian Academy (Mo.); Small forward
- No. 42 Kel'el Ware; North Little Rock (Ark.); Center
- No. 55 Tre White; Ribet Academy (Calif.); Small forward
- No. 56 Prince Aligbe; Minnehaha Academy (Minn.); Small forward
- No. 64 Joseph Hunter; San Joaquin Memorial (Calif.); Shooting guard
- No. 74 Rodney Rice; DeMatha Catholic (Md.); Point guard
- No. 94 Isaac McKneely; Poca (W.Va.); Shooting guard
- No. 110 Ramel Lloyd Jr.; Rancho Christian (Calif.); Point guard
- No. 133 Jaquan Harris; St. Thomas Aquinas (N.J.); Point guard
- No. 137 Reggie Bass; Hamilton Heights Christian (Tenn.); Shooting guard
- No. 147 Jaden Schutt; Yorkville Christian; Shooting guard
A few takeaways from those rankings
— Just more than half of Illinois' total offers being ranked in the Rivals150 isn't a bad ratio. There's a handful of other targets with Illini interest also ranked, including four-star Grand Island (Neb.) power forward Isaac Traudt, who climbed 61 spots in the update.
— A notable 2022 Illinois target not ranked, at least in my opinion, include Hillcrest Prep (Ariz.) guard Trey Pettigrew. The former Fenwick point guard had a really strong sophomore season, and playing a national schedule with the Bruins could well elevate his status.
— The biggest climber among Illinois' targets was Wallace. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard jumped 74 spots to No. 16 and is now a five-star recruit. Ware, the rangy center out of Arkansas, moved up 21 spots.
— A few Illini targets did tumble a bit, including a continued fall for White, who dropped 16 more spots. It probably doesn't help that the one-time Kansas commit enters his junior season at his fourth high school.
