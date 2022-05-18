Good Morning, Illini Nation: New 2023 offer out
It's been a rather busy last two weeks for Bishop Ireton (Va.) wing Jamie Kaiser Jr. The 6-foot-6, 200-pound wing wasn't exactly hurting for Division I offers — his first two from Coastal Carolina and Southern Utah came back in September 2020 — but the Burke, Va., native's recruitment did take on a different tenor in the last six days. Offers from Virginia Tech, Georgetown, Virginia, Boston College, Indiana, Maryland and now Illinois have Kaiser perhaps one of the more trendy current prospects in the Class of 2023.
Blessed to receive an offer to play basketball at Illinois! #AGTG @CoachFrazierILL @gridironjrj @coachjuan30 @Mikelew22 pic.twitter.com/81qBO0kuJN— Jamie Kaiser Jr (@J_Kaiser53) May 17, 2022
Kaiser's overall recruitment runs even deeper. The three-star prospect, per Rivals, has also been offered by Utah State, Wisconsin (where he took a visit earlier this month), Rhode Island, TCU, Creighton, Fairfield, Towson, NJIT, Ohio, George Washington, Howard, Long Beach State and George Mason.
A strong April on the grassroots circuit — particularly during live evaluation periods — helped give Kaiser's recruitment another spark. It was at least partially necessary after a rough 2021-22 season at Bishop Ireton. The Cardinals went 6-15, but Kaiser did lead the team in scoring and rebounding at 20.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game.
