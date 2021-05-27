Good Morning, Illini Nation: New 2023 offer
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois has already offered nearly 30 prospects in the Class of 2023 and got closer to that number this week with an offer to 6-foot-10, 200-pound center Tichyque "Tiki" Musaka. The Kinshasa, Congo, native is currently unranked in the 2023 class, but his offer list is already a who's who of college basketball.
The Illini are Musaka's 11th offer, and the other nine are also high major programs. Also involved in his recruitment so far are Georgetown, Kansas, LSU, Marquette, Miami, Oregon, Providence, TCU, USC and Virginia Tech.
Musaka played his freshman season at Valley Christian School in San Jose, Calif., but transferred to Jordan High School in Durham, N.C., for his sophomore year and was coached by former North Carolina standout and 16-year NBA veteran Rasheed Wallace.
Illinois' 2023 recruiting board includes a broad spectrum of players. Musaka is the ninth total frontcourt target now that Matt and Ryan Bewley are forgoing their final two years of high school to sign with the Overtime Elite League.
The full list:
- Kendrick De Luna, Cornerstone Christian (Texas)
- Assane Diop, Belleview Christian (Colo.)
- Baye Fall, Lutheran (Colo.)
- Owen Freeman, Bradley-Bourbonnais
- Davius Loury, Kenwood
- Cyr Malonga, Evangle Christian School (Ky.)
- Tichyque Musaka, Jordan School (N.C.)
- Gus Yalden, IMG Academy (Fla.)
- Donaven Younger, Bolingbrook
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).