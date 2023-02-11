Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Recruiting hasn't stopped — Brad Underwood was in Fairbury on Tuesday to see 2024 Bloomington Central Catholic guard Cole Certa — but it's at least slowed a bit with plenty of focus on the stretch run of the 2022-23 season. Another sign that recruiting never stops? A Friday night offer to another Class of 2024 prospect in St. John's College (D.C.) point guard Daquan Davis.
Blessed to Receive an Scholarship Offer From Illinois University #fightingIllini 🧡🧡 pic.twitter.com/QWb5JISi3p— Daquan (@thedaquandavis) February 11, 2023
Davis is considered a four-star recruit in the Class of 2024 by 247Sports and ESPN, while both Rivals and On3 have the Baltimore native ranked as a three-star prospect. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Davis is ranked as high as No. 88 nationally in his class by 247Sports. He has other offers from Howard, South Alabama, Siena, Maryland, George Washington, VCU, Texas A&M, Butler, Penn State, Saint Joseph's, Kansas State and Mississippi State.
Davis started his high school career at St. Frances Academy in the Baltimore Catholic League before transferring to St. John's College ahead of his junior season. The Cadets are 23-2 on the season.