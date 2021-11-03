Good Morning, Illini Nation: New 2024 offer
Illinois has recruited the state of Wisconsin infrequently and been even less successful pulling prospects from its neighbor to the north. But maybe landing Brandin Podziemski in the Class of 2021 can turn the tide. The Illini are certainly still trying, with a recent offer out to Class of 2024 guard Kon Knueppel II.
Knueppel is a 6-foot-5, 205-pound guard out of Wisconsin Lutheran in Milwaukee, Wis. Knueppel averaged 10.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Vikings in 2020-21 as a freshman, and he comes from a basketball family. His dad, Kon Knueppel, scored more than 2,000 career points at Wisconsin Lutheran College, and his mom, the former Chari Nordgaard, is the all-time scoring leader at Green Bay with 1,964 points.
The Illinois offer is the younger Knueppel's eighth. He's also been offered by Georgia Tech, Iowa, Marquette, Texas A&M, Toledo, USC and Wisconsin.
