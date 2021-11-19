Good Morning, Illini Nation: New 2025 offer
Blessed to receive my sixth d1 offer from The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign🟠⚪️ pic.twitter.com/gwP0TSsqeR— Trey McKenney (@mckenneytrey1) November 18, 2021
Ty Rodgers technically qualifies as an in-state recruiting win for Illinois since he transferred from Grand Blanc (Mich.) to Thornton to play for Tai Streets. But you can still say the Illini went into the state of Michigan and pulled a recruit both Michigan State and Michigan wanted.
Now Illinois is trying to do it again. Eventually. The latest offer out from the Illini is to Class of 2025 guard Trey McKenney. The 6-foot-3 point guard out of Flint, Mich., and St. Mary's Preparatory picked up his Illinois offer Wednesday night.
The Illini offer was McKenney's sixth before he's played a single game of high school basketball. He has other offers so far from DePaul, Temple, Texas, TCU and Eastern Michigan.
McKenney is the fifth Class of 2025 prospect with an Illinois offer and first not from the state. The Illini have also targeted St. Rita guard Melvin Bell, Joliet West guard Jeremiah Fears, Kenwood guard Bryce Heard and Whitney Young guard Antonio Munoz.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).