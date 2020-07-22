Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Transfers aren't just a college basketball phenomenon. High school athletes might be on the move a little less frequently, but they're still on the move. That includes out of the state of Illinois, with Class of 2022 guard Trey Pettigrew announcing recently that he was leaving Fenwick (where he would have challenged for a Class 3A state title in 2020-21 alongside Louisville commit Bryce Hopkins) for Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, Ariz.
Pettigrew, who holds an Illinois offer, isn't the only newcomer on the Hillcrest roster. The Bruins also picked up four-star Class of 2021 wing Maxwell Lewis from nearby AZ Compass Prep in Chandler, Ariz. Hillcrest was also supposed to add currently unranked but soon-to-be five-star Class of 2023 wing Omaha Biliew (also has an Illinois offer), but the West Des Moines, Iowa, product changed his mind and will transfer in state instead from Dowling Catholic to Waukee Senior.
Other top recruits across the country are also on the move this offseason, including more Illini recruiting targets. Here's a look at some of the more notable names:
Gradey Dick
The 6-foot-7, 195-pound wing was the Gatorade Player of the Year in Kansas playing for hometown Wichita Collegiate School. He'll spend his junior season at prep power Sunrise Christian Academy in nearby Bel Aire, Kan. The Buffaloes also landed five-star Class of 2021 point guard Kennedy Chandler (a one-time Illini target) out of Memphis, Tenn.
Mac Etienne
The Gatorade Player of the Year in Connecticut after a standout junior season at Suffield Academy (15 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks and two assists per game) will wrap up his prep career at prep powerhouse Brewster Academy. The Bobcats' roster had 11 seniors out of 12 players, and all 11 are headed to Division I teams in 2020-21. That includes Terrence Clark to Kentucky, Jamal Mashburn Jr. to Minnesota and Kadary Richmond to Syracuse.
DaRon Holmes
Another Gatorade Player of the Year, Holmes averaged 23.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.8 blocks and 3.1 assists at Goodyear (Ariz.) Millennium. The Class of 2021 four-star power forward is leaving his home state for his senior year, though, with a transfer to another prep power in Montverde Academy (Fla.). The reigning national champion Eagles also added five-star 2022 center Jalen Duren and four-star guard Justice Williams out of Roman Catholic (Pa.), four-star 2022 guard Jalen Hood-Schifino out of Combine Academy (N.C.) and four-star 2022 guard Malik Reneau out of Mater Charter Academy (Fla.).
Ramel Lloyd Jr.
Lloyd was going to be on his third school in three years regardless of his destination after he announced he was leaving Taft (Calif.), where he put up 21.9 points per game as a sophomore after playing at Calabasas (Calif.) as a freshman. Lloyd announced this spring that he was headed to Dream City Christian (Ariz.), but the four-star guard changed his mind and will instead play at Rancho Christian (Calif.).
Rodney Rice
Rice isn't transferring all that far. In fact, his new school DeMatha Catholic (Md.) is just a 17-mile trip to Hyattsville from The Bullis School (Md.) in Potomac, where he spent his first two seasons. DeMatha is a traditional power and has an opening for a new star after the graduations of Hunter Dickinson (Michigan) and Earl Timberlake (Miami). A shoulder injury hampered Rice last season, but he still averaged 22.9 points in 16 games at The Bullis School.
Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).