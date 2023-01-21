Good Morning, Illini Nation: New in-state offer Cole Certa
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:
Illinois went 1 of 3 on its St. Rita recruiting efforts after landing an early commitment from four-star forward Morez Johnson Jr. before four-star guard Nojus Indrusaitis committed to Iowa State and four-star center James Brown picked North Carolina.
But the Illini aren't done recruiting the state in the Class of 2024. The latest offer? Bloomington Central Catholic guard Cole Certa, who attended Thursday's game against Indiana and got his offer at the same time.
Blessed to have received an offer from the University of Illinois! #gofightingillini pic.twitter.com/nrY8jkzAdx— Cole Certa (@ColeCerta) January 20, 2023
Certa checks in as a three-star prospect per 247Sports. The 6-foot-5 guard (and lights out shooter) holds other offers from Bradley, Toledo, Drake, Illinois State, Southern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Loyola Chicago, Northwestern, Rice and Penn State.
Illinois coach Brad Underwood and assistant coach Geoff Alexander watched Certa in person earlier this month. The Central Catholic star dropped 27 points, but the Saints lost to Pontiac. Certa, who has BCC at 15-6 this season, averaged 19.9 points and made 105 three-pointers as a sophomore in 2021-22.
Illinois' Brad Underwood and Geoff Alexander both at Bloomington Central Catholic to see the Saints' high scoring junior guard, Cole Certa pic.twitter.com/2nRV93GhxE— Jim Mattson (@hoijim) January 7, 2023
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).