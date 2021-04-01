Good Morning, Illini Nation: New names to know
Illinois' intentions this offseason are clear in at least one way. Brad Underwood and Co. are in the hunt for another lead guard, with that pursuit including players like Texas Tech transfer Nimari Burnett and Class of 2021 four-star guard TyTy Washington.
Add Tamar Bates to that group. The Class of 2021 recruit is back on the market after decommitting from Texas following Shaka Smart's departure for Marquette. Bates, a 6-foot-5, 180-pound guard, is a consensus four-star recruit and is ranked as high as No. 57 in the class by Rivals.
2021 four-star Tamar Bates has heard from the following schools since decommitting from Texas yesterday: Kentucky, Illinois, Mizzou, Washington, and Gonzaga. pic.twitter.com/yJXBTAp8tP— Tipton Edits (@TiptonEdits) March 30, 2021
Bates is playing his final high school season at IMG Academy (Fla.). The Kansas City, Mo., native previously played at Piper (Mo.) and averaged 22.1 points, five rebounds, 4.1 assists and two steals as a junior, while shooting 58 percent overall and 46 percent from three-point range.
Bates and IMG, which includes Class of 2023 Illinois target Gus Yalden, are set to play in the quarterfinals of the GEICO Nationals in Fort Myers, Fla., today with an 11 a.m. game against Milton (Ga.) that will air on ESPNU.
With Illinois' final roster for the 2021-22 season still to be determined, Reggie Bass' commitment earlier this month means it's never too early to start thinking about the Class of 2022. The Illini offered four-star guard Anthony Black on Monday.
Blessed to receive an offer from The University of Illinois !! pic.twitter.com/8icsO4Krci— Anthony Black (@AnthonyBlack24_) March 29, 2021
Black, a Coppell, Texas, native, is ranked as high as No. 74 in the Class of 2022 by Rivals. The 6-7, 185-pound guard holds other offers from Auburn, Baylor, North Texas, Oklahoma State, Old Dominion, Saint Louis, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and UT-Arlington.
Illinois assistant coach Stephen Gentry is the lead recruiter for the two-sport athlete. Black also plays football and is three-star wide receiver recruit.
